Deputy fatally shoots man who fired on authorities with ‘large-caliber handgun,' sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who fired at deputies with a “large-caliber handgun,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The deputies were responding to a report of a family disturbance at a home off the 16800 block of Highway 211 just before 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Salazar said the 59-year-old man had fled the home to some woods nearby before they arrived.

Upon arrival, deputies heard a gunshot from the woods and went to investigate, fearing the man had shot himself.

They found the man in a “prone position,” Salazar said, and as they approached him, Salazar said he “sprang up and fired several shots” at them.

No deputies were hit and they pulled back and formed a perimeter around the woods, attempting to contain him inside, Salazar said.

SWAT and negotiating teams were called but before they arrived, Salazar said the man emerged from the woods and began threatening the officers.

That’s when a deputy fired a single shot from a rifle, killing the man, Salazar said.

That deputy is a 13-year veteran of the force and will be placed on administrative leave, per BCSO policy, Salazar said.

Salazar said deputies had been to the home before on reports of family disturbances, but had never been able to make contact with the man. He said the man was usually gone from the home before they could arrive.

