Deputy fatally shoots pit bull that attacked during response to disturbance

SAN ANTONIO - The Kerr County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies fatally shot a pit bull on Wednesday after the dog "attacked the deputy in an aggressive manner."

Deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of Mae Drive around 7:30 a.m. for a disturbance, and while a deputy inspected the home, a pit bull attacked the deputy, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The deputy shot and killed the dog and notified the owner. The deputy did not suffer any injuries in the attack, according to the release.

"It is unfortunate that this incident occurred," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Authorities said the dog's owner declined the removal of the animal.

The Kerrville Police Department released a statement Friday saying it played no role in the killing of the dog, adding that people had accused the department of negligence due to a viral social media post that accused the department of shooting the dog.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.