Deputy suspended for 40 days for on-duty 'encounters' with woman resigns

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy who was suspended without pay for 40 days earlier this year has resigned from the Sheriff's Office, officials confirmed.

Anthony A. Alvarado was suspended in January after authorities found that he'd had a relationship with a woman he met while on duty, records show. Alvarado resigned from his post on Friday, according to the Sheriff's Office. It's unclear why he resigned.

The Sheriff's Office has declined to release any internal affairs materials relating to Alvarado's January suspension.

According to disciplinary documents, Alvarado had "encounters" with the woman, often while on duty. However, suspension paperwork failed to elaborate on the nature of the pair's relationship or their encounters. The documents note that Alvarado's conduct "seriously impair(s) job effectiveness" and has "proven to be detrimental or has an adverse effect on the Sheriff's Office."

Suspension paperwork states that authorities became aware of the relationship in January 2018. Alvarado's personnel file notes that he was placed on paid administrative leave from the Sheriff's Office around the same time. He was later reinstated to administrative duty in April 2018.

A letter from the Bexar County District Attorney's Office sent to the Office of the Attorney General of Texas seeks permission to withhold internal affairs files relating to Alvarado's suspension, citing the fact that the information "pertains to a sexual harassment investigation." The documents do not state whether Alvarado was the subject of the sexual harassment investigation.

