Deputy who lost leg to texting driver throws first pitch at San Antonio Missions game

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County Deputy who lost his leg in an accident last year was honored with throwing the first pitch at the Missions game Sunday afternoon.

Deputy Arturo Garcia was on motorcycle patrol conducting radar surveillance in March 2017 when a woman deputies say was texting and driving hit him on his motorcycle.

“She lost control and started to fishtail,” Garcia said. “I didn’t have time to react”

Garcia said in that moment he knew not to panic, but couldn’t find his radio to call for help.

“I was looking for it and couldn’t find it when a man was nearby and said are you looking for this? It was my radio,” Garcia said.

He called dispatch and within minutes, help was by his side.

“In addition to my partner, there were two deputies who helped me,” Garcia said. “They applied a tourniquet to my leg because I was bleeding out. If it wasn’t for them I could have died.”

Garcia spent the next couple of months at San Antonio Military Medical Center where doctors tried constantly to recover his leg.

“They tried, but then it got to a point where I had to call it,” Garcia said. “So they took my leg. Usually with an injury the way I had, they amputate above the knee but with me they were able to amputate right at the knee which gives me more flexibility.”

Garcia said now he is just waiting to be approved for a prosthetic leg, but in the meantime, he said he will continue to be the fighter his department knows him as.

“This guy is a champ,” said Sheriff Javier Salazar with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. “From that day on, his attitude has been great. I knew he was a fighter from the time I met him and when this happened, I knew he was already planning to come back.”

“This is not going to slow me down,” Garcia said. “I love the office and been a member for 28 and until they decide to close the door on me, I am not going nowhere.”

Tonight we bring the recovery story of a Bexar Co. Deputy who was seriously injured last year in an accident. @ksatnews pic.twitter.com/qpglPBGfjG — Japhanie Gray (@JGrayKSAT) July 29, 2018

Salazar said because of Garcia’s willingness to recover, they felt he was the perfect selection to be honored with throwing the first pitch.

“He is an inspiration to others,” Salazar said. “I remember when I was walking around on a broken foot, there were days where I thought, 'Gosh how am I going to manage?' Then I look at this guy, and he chose to have his leg removed just so he can come back. I think he is a true inspiration and is for people who are struggling with something that is holding back, remember, if Art can do it, you can do it to.”

Garcia went on to throw the first pitch followed by a roar of applause from the audience. He said he encourages everyone to understand why it is important to put the phones down when driving.

“I truly believe cellphones are our worst enemies on the road,” Garcia said. "You might end up hurting yourself or killing someone else. Do you want to live with that? So think about it.”

While Garcia waits for his prosthetic leg and to return to work, he said he is beyond grateful for the many doctors and therapists who helped him be as strong as he is today.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.