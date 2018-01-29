Despite repeated warnings, the number of teens eating Tide Pods continues to rise

ALEXANDRIA, VA - Teens are ingesting Tide Pods now more than ever.

After repeated warnings against the viral social trend, the American Association of Poison Control Centers said the number of cases nationwide has more than doubled in a week.

AAPCC previously reported the country’s poison control centers handled 39 Tide Pod consumption cases. On Monday, it reported the number had grown to 86.

While many mocked the stupid trend, national attention to the so-called "challenge" appears to have sparked even more interest.

“Since our first alert to this life-threatening activity, the trend of intentionally ingesting single-load laundry packets has increased in its popularity despite repeated warnings,” said Stephen Kaminski, AAPCC’s CEO and executive director.

Kaminski stressed, once again, the dangers of ingesting the detergent pods.

"It can lead to seizure, pulmonary edema, respiratory arrest, coma and even death," Kaminski said. "If you or a loved one misuses a laundry packet or has a question about the risk of exposure to one, immediately contact the national Poison Help hotline."

The number to the national Poison Help hotline is 1-800-222-1222. People can also text "Poison" to 797979 to save the number in your phone.

The service is available 24/7 and free of charge.

