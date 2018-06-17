Bexar detention deputy arrested, charged with sexually assaulting child, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - Investigators with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office have arrested an off-duty detention deputy on a felony charge of sexual assault of a child.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar identified the deputy as 47-year-old Jose Nunez.

Salazar said he is a 10-year veteran of BCSO and worked exclusively at the jail.

The victim is a 4-year-old girl. Salazar said investigators believe Nunez sexually assaulted the girl over some period of time.

Salazar said the victim's mother is an undocumented immigrant and Nunez used that advantage to keep the mother from reporting the crime.

According to Salazar, Nunez would be booked for super aggravated sexual assault with a child and said he would not rule out any other victims.

Salazar urged anyone with more information to come forward to authorities.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT on air and online for the latest developments.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.