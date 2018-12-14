Detroit meteorologist, Jessica Starr, commits suicide

Fox 2 Detroit announced the loss of meteorologist Jessica Starr on Thursday morning, reporting Starr died by suicide.

Starr reportedly took her own life Wednesday night.

"All of us here at Fox2 are in deep shock and cannot believe that such a wonderful, bright and intelligent individual will no longer be with us. Her family and friends will be in our thoughts and prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief," a spokesperson for Fox 2 said in a Facebook post.

Starr publicly expressed her frustration with recovery from Lasik surgery in recent weeks, posting to Twitter, "Update; yesterday was a struggle for me. I really wanted to come back but I need more time to recover. Please keep me in your thoughts during this challenging time. Will keep you updated."

If you or a loved one is depressed or having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or text 741-741.

Veterans can press 1 to reach specialized support.

The words shock and heartbreak don't come close. She was smart, hilarious, bubbly and beautiful -- inside and out. Please pray for her family and also her @FOX2News family: FOX 2 meteorologist Jessica Starr passes away https://t.co/4c7FPB3gJG pic.twitter.com/iGgxhIw6yn — Erika Erickson (@FOX2Erika) December 13, 2018

Our hearts are broken. Last night we were informed our Jessica Starr took her life. Her Fox 2 family is deep shock and cannot believe such a wonderful, bright and intelligent woman is gone. Keep her family in your prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief. pic.twitter.com/z4km8Tsb9K — Amy Andrews Fox 2 (@AmyAndrewsFOX2) December 13, 2018

