D'Hanis Post Office closed due to possible building safety issues

D'HANIS, Texas - The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily suspended operations at the D’Hanis Post Office on 7370 County Road 525 until further notice.

USPS said there will be an assessment of possible safety issues with the building.

While the D’Hanis Post Office is under this temporary suspension, alternate retail and post office box services will be provided by the nearby Hondo Post Office at 1108 17th St., USPS said.

D’Hanis post office box customers with ZIP Code 78850 can pick up their mail at the Hondo Post Office during normal business hours, starting Saturday, USPS said.

Mail delivery to businesses and residents will continue as usual. USPS said any customers who need to pick up any “left notice” packages can do so at the Hondo Post Office.

No one will be allowed into the D’Hanis Post Office until the assessment is completed.

For more information, call 1-800-275-8777 or visit USPS.com.

