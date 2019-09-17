Dilley police finding abandoned stolen vehicles in wooded areas along highways

DILLEY, Texas - A man caught driving a stolen truck from San Antonio was arrested in Dilley, and three other stolen vehicles were recovered Monday night, police say.

The Frio County chief deputy said it's very common for stolen vehicles from San Antonio, Houston and Austin to be dumped across Frio County. It's something that has been going on for more than 10 years.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the Dilley Police Department shared a picture of an abandoned Dodge Ram found off Highway 85 West.

The post said hunters contacted the police department after they found the abandoned truck.

The truck was stolen just up the highway from San Antonio on April 1. And at the time, the police department posted the pictures of the truck.

Dilley police said they recovered four stolen vehicles this past month.

On Tuesday, the Dilley Police Department posted on its page about a traffic stop made off I-35 near Mile Marker 82 on Monday night.

Officers pulled over Gerardo Murillo, 17, who was in a stolen white Ford truck. According to the department's Facebook page, the truck was stolen out of San Antonio.

Murillo is in the Frio County Jail on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Dilley Police Chief Armando Romo said Tuesday that his officers have been recovering several abandoned vehicles, and that it's a big problem. He said stolen vehicles have been abandoned as far south as Webb County.

