Disabled child's family car stolen along with specially made wheelchair, car seat

Christian Mata is a 10-year-old boy who suffers from a rare disorder. He cannot speak or walk and has seizures, but he can write.

He wrote a letter to the Spurs, saying that he wanted to meet Manu Ginobili. On Wednesday, his family was told his dream would come true the next day.

On Thursday morning, Christian’s family's car was stolen. His wheelchair and car seat were in the vehicle. They are specially made for him because of his disorder.

The vehicle is a white 2010 Nissan Sentra with Texas license plate CY8L239, and it was stolen near Northwest Military Highway and Lockhill Selma Road.

Family members said friends and a physical therapist helped them get a wheelchair, which is not custom-made for Christian, to get him to Ginobili. His nurse is giving the family a ride.

The family needs to get its car, along with the wheelchair and car seat, back for transportation. Replacing the wheelchair and car seat could take up to three months.

What Christian’s mother, Elvira Mata, is saying:

“We’ve been waiting for a while for this to go through, and the day it does, our transportation is gone.”

“I have realized that there are a lot of people who care. People have been calling me saying if they can help, to let them know. So, I guess, when something bad happens, it brings people together, and you get to see how much people care about you.”

Where you can report tips:

San Antonio Crime Stoppers

Phone: 210-224-7867

Online tips: Click here.

For more information on how to submit a tip to a law enforcement agency, click here.

