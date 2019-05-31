New exhibit, discounts available at The DoSeum this summer

SAN ANTONIO - If you are looking for somewhere to take your kids for fun this summer and sneak in a little education in the process, The Doseum has a really cool exhibit for them.

The DoSeum's summer exhibition, Going Places, allows kids to explore how to drive, float, glide and fly fast. The STEM experience will immerse visitors into the science of getting around over land, sea, air and space.

The DoSeum has extended its hours for the summer and is offering $5 off general admission tickets beginning Saturday.

The discount on general admission is available after 4 p.m. Saturday through Aug. 25.

The DoSeum's summer hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.