Dispose of expired medication at MedDropSA event

SAN ANTONIO - Officials with San Antonio Water System said SAWS and the city of San Antonio are cosponsoring MedDropSA, an event that lets you safely dispose of expired medications and household hazardous waste.

The collection event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Brooks City Base at 8261 Boyle Road.

Residents can dispose of unused or out-of-date medicines safely at no cost.

No need to get out your car -- just drop off the unwanted medications.

Rules for medicine drop off:

Dump pills out of the plastic bottles and into a plastic Ziploc bag.

Liquids and aerosols can stay in their original containers, but remove labels.

Medical ‘sharps’ WILL NOT be accepted. Examples of sharps include: needles, syringes, lancets (also called “fingerstick” devices), auto injectors- including epinephrine and insulin pens, infusion sets, etc.

Household hazardous waste can be dropped off at the city's Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Collection area.

There are no residency requirements to drop off private-use prescription or other medications, however, household hazardous waste disposal does require a recent CPS Energy bill showing that MedDropSA attendees are a solid waste rate payer, officials said.

