DA dismisses new sex assault, human trafficking charges against disgraced ex-attorney

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County District Attorney's office Monday dismissed four additional charges against an ex-attorney convicted of continuous human trafficking.

Mark Benavides was sentenced to 80 years in prison earlier this year after several of his female clients said he represented them in exchange for sex and would record their sexual encounters.

The district attorney dismissed two charges of sexual assault of a child, a sexual assault charge and another case of continuous human trafficking.

The charges were dismissed pending the results of an appeal of Benavides' conviction and sentence on continuous human trafficking charges.

The district attorney said that if the cases went to trial, it would unnecessarily subject victims to having to testify.

