Disturbing video shows horse being dragged behind truck; authorities search for driver

SAN LEON, Texas - Authorities in Galveston County are looking for the driver of a white truck who was caught on video dragging a horse behind the vehicle.

The disturbing video was sent to ABC 13 Eyewitness News Monday.

Galveston County Sheriff deputies’s believe the video was recorded in San Leon, southeast of Houston.

If caught, the person driving the truck could face a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge.

Watch the video below:

***WARNING: Some may find the video disturbing.

