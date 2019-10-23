DNA links credit card skimmers found at East Side gas station to suspect

SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing 10 felonies following an investigation into credit card skimmers at a local gas station.

Police said DNA evidence tied Yosmany Alba-Labrada, 29, to the case. He was arrested Tuesday morning.

According to an affidavit, three skimmers were found in January at a Circle K on the East Side near the intersection of East Commerce and East Houston streets.

Police said DNA from the scene matched with the suspect.

Investigators also noted that the skimmers found at the same gas station in February also matched with the suspect.

