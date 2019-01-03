Do you have questions about the ex-BCSO guards busted for smuggling?

SAN ANTONIO - On Wednesday, KSAT investigative reporter Dillon Collier published a story about two ex-Bexar County Jail guards who got caught smuggling items, including what they believed were drugs, into the Bexar County Jail.

Read the story here: Brisket tacos, smuggled phones, fake meth: Here's how 2 ex-BCSO jailers were busted

What questions do you have about the investigation or the jail?

Use the form below to share what you'd like to know, and we'll look into the answers.

We'll review all questions for possible stories, and may direct our future reporting. We'd really like to know what you'd like to know!

Some questions we've already gotten include:

What is your plan on cracking down on behavior like this in the future? Do you think this is a lesson to other deputies who think on doing this kind of behavior? How do you plan on gaining the public's trust in the BCSO?

If you're having any trouble with the form, reach out the KSAT.com team here.

App users, share your questions HERE.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.