Do you know her? Denton authorities can't find family of dead woman who lists SA as hometown

SAN ANTONIO - Margaret Rosa King died of natural causes related to heart disease on the campus of the University of North Texas last September. She was 67.

That much the Tarrant County Medical Examiner knows.

An extensive search to find King's relatives to let them know what happened to her has stumped county investigators and UNT, where King was employed since June 2016 as a custodian while studying for a graduate degree in interdisciplinary studies. She was found unresponsive near her vehicle in a parking lot on campus Sept. 14. King was pronounced dead at a hospital.

"We are hopeful that by sharing this information with as many media outlets in her previous locations as possible, that we may be able to reach family or friends who would like to know of her passing," said Leigh Anne Gullett, associate director of news for UNT.

A funeral service for King is planned for May 16 at 11 a.m. at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Investigators learned King was born in Brooklyn. UNT said she listed Washington Irving as her high school on her job application.

Her Facebook page lists San Antonio as her hometown, Gullett said. King served in the U.S. Air Force from May 1971 to September 1974. She also worked for the Department of Defense as a contractor and with the Department of Defense Naval Aviation Depot. She transferred to Data Computer Corporation of America and Lockheed Martin in 1997.

"Although she had been working here as a custodian, she had an associate's degree in business from Tidewater Community College in Virginia, a bachelor's degree in business from Saint Leo University in Florida, a master's degree in gerontology from Norfolk State University in Virginia, an associate's degree in accounting and information technology from Tarrant County Community College, a master's degree in information science from UNT, and a master's degree in computer education from UNT," Gullett said.

King's friends or family members may contact UNT officials at news_service@unt.edu.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.