Do you know how to report potholes to be fixed?

SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio’s Transportation & Capital Improvements department is hoping people will take a survey about potholes in the city.

TCI officials hope that the short survey will help them learn about residents' knowledge of how the pothole repair process works.

"The results will help us better target the educational campaign we are launching in April," said Flor M. Salas, senior public information officer with TCI.

You may see links to the survey on Facebook, Twitter and Nextdoor. You can take the survey, here.

