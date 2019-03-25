News

Do you love donuts? You DONUT want to miss the San Antonio Donut Fest

Donut Fest scheduled for May 11

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

SAN ANTONIO - Are you doughnut devotee? If so, this event is a hole-in-one. 

OK, maybe we mixed metaphors there, but regardless, you're going to want to know about the San Antonio Donut Fest.

More News Headlines

The Tobin Center for Performing Arts is hosting the festival as a fundraiser.

For the $15 price of admission, you'll get doughnut and pastry samples from local doughnut shops. There will also be music, games and art.

The Donut Fest will be Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tobin Center's Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza.

Children under 10 can get in free. 

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit this website.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.