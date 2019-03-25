Do you love donuts? You DONUT want to miss the San Antonio Donut Fest

SAN ANTONIO - Are you doughnut devotee? If so, this event is a hole-in-one.

OK, maybe we mixed metaphors there, but regardless, you're going to want to know about the San Antonio Donut Fest.

The Tobin Center for Performing Arts is hosting the festival as a fundraiser.

For the $15 price of admission, you'll get doughnut and pastry samples from local doughnut shops. There will also be music, games and art.

The Donut Fest will be Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tobin Center's Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza.

Children under 10 can get in free.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit this website.

