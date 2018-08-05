Do you recognize this person who stole $19,000 in designer glasses?

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are asking the public for help identifying the individual who took more than $19,000 worth of designer glasses from a West Side eyewear store.

Police say the suspect smashed the glass front door of Eye Deal Vision at 9822 Potranco Rd. on July 15 and made off with approximately 90 pairs of designer glasses.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the burglary.

Those with information about the crime should call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. All tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.