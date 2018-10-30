'Do you want your wallet or do you want your life': Man flashes gun during robbery, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 20-year-old San Antonio man is accused of flashing a handgun to steal another man's wallet after being given $2 by the victim.

The man, identified as Roy Tippitt, was taken into custody and is now facing a first-degree felony charge.

San Antonio police said officers responded Oct. 7 to an East Side gas station in the 200 block of N Ww White Road, where the victim called the police.

The victim told police he was walking down N Ww White Road just before 10 p.m. and passed by Tippitt and a woman who was pushing a baby in a stroller.

He told police Tippitt had stopped him asking for money for a hotel room, to which the victim said he gave Tippitt $2 from his wallet.

But after walking away, the victim told police Tippitt ran up from behind, flashed a gun from his waistband and told him, "Do you want your wallet or do you want your life?" according to San Antonio police.

Fearing for his life, the victim said he gave Tippitt his wallet and saw him take off on foot down N Ww White Road.

Police said they later spotted Tippitt, the woman and baby in the stroller walking down the street and took him into custody.

According to police, Tippitt confessed to the robbery after being found in possession of the victim's wallet and a handgun.

Prosecutors are now charging Tippitt with aggravated robbery.

