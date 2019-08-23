Doctors find brown recluse in woman's ear

Kansas City, MO - Prepare to never sleep again after reading this story.

A Kansas City, Missouri, woman went to the doctor because she thought she had water in her ear, but what was found is terrifying.

Susie Torres had a brown recluse in her ear.

Luckily, the spider did not bite her.

Torres says she will now sleep with cotton balls in her ears.

According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, a brown recluse spider bite can cause a blister and destroy skin tissue. It's recommended you visit a doctor if you think you've been bitten by one.

