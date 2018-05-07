Dog attacks 4-year-old girl days after it was adopted from animal shelter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A North Carolina mother is warning others about dog adoption after their newly adopted pit bull mix attacked her 4-year-old daughter.

Justina Turner said she adopted the dog from a local animal shelter last weekend and on Wednesday, the dog nearly tore her child's eye out.

"I was in such shock," Turner told WSOC-TV. "I didn't know what was going on. Once I got the dog away from my daughter and saw the blood it was the most terrifying thing I ever seen in my life."

Turner said the 60-pound pit bull mix attacked her daughter right in front of her. The attack left the 4-year-old with stitches around her eye.

The dog is undergoing a 10-day quarantine to be evaluated for rabies. Turner said the shelter didn't tell her much about the dog, but that the attack came as a surprise because the dog seemed kid-friendly.

The Catawba County Humane Society handles thousands of adoptions each year and conducts temperament and intake screenings on every animal.

The Humane Society said an adopted dog can act different when it is in a home around children, but that it has not had a case like Turner's.

Turner is warning others about adopting older dogs.

