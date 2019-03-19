Dog day trip has positive impact on retired veteran

More than 50 dogs are waiting for someone to take them out for a day in the town.

The San Antonio Animal Care Services introduced a new program called Shelter Paws, where families can take dogs on the adoption list out on doggie day trips for at least two hours to help increase the dog’s visibility.

Candace Harrington, rescue foster supervisor for ACS, said with more than 33,000 animals that come through the shelter, there’s a need to ensure more dogs get exposure. She said similar programs have been used in other cities with success.

“It increases the morale of the people in the shelter and people who are working here, and most of the animals that go out on field trips get adopted the next day or the following day,” Harrington said.

Pamela Brodman, a volunteer, has taken out four dogs. The dates have gone well, and one of the dogs was adopted after the family read the dog's report card.

The report card includes more information about the dog’s personality.

“I honestly believe this program is heaven-sent,” Brodman said. “I’m grateful for it. I think the dogs are grateful for it, too.”

Brodman has several dogs and cannot currently foster dogs are her home. This is the best thing she can do to help animals in need.

The retired veteran also suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and said the dog dates are therapeutic and keep her calm.

“It makes me feel happy and I know I’m making a little bit of a difference,” she said.

To learn more about the program email ACS at ACSShelterPaws@sanantonio.gov.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.