Dog friendly, educational, chill events at the Botanical Garden this summer

A list of upcoming summer events

By Camelia Juarez - News Intern, Kaiti Blake - Meteorologist, Andrew Wilson - Digital Producer

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Botanical Garden is offering fun date night, family night and just to hang out events all summer.

  • Summer Nights at the Botanical Garden: Hours will be extended to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday beginning June 27 and ending on Thursday, August 15
  • Dog Days at the Botanical Garden: Dogs are invited to join the fun at Rosellas inside the garden on August 3 and 4, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Guided Walks throughout the Botanical Garden: Learn more here
  • David Rogers’ Big Bugs: Opening weekend is August 31 – September 1.

