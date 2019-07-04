Dog friendly, educational, chill events at the Botanical Garden this summer

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Botanical Garden is offering fun date night, family night and just to hang out events all summer.

Summer Nights at the Botanical Garden: Hours will be extended to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday beginning June 27 and ending on Thursday, August 15

Dog Days at the Botanical Garden: Dogs are invited to join the fun at Rosellas inside the garden on August 3 and 4, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Guided Walks throughout the Botanical Garden: Learn more here.

David Rogers’ Big Bugs: Opening weekend is August 31 – September 1.

