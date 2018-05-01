News

Dog makes huge mess, chills on couch watching owner clean it

Internet responds to hilarious corgi attitude

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

Audrey Rosenstein posted a series of photos of her corgi, Theo, to Twitter and they’re hilarious.

In a viral tweet posted April 24, Rosenstein called out Theo for making a huge mess.

Twitter users agree the best part, however, is Theo’s leg on the couch. He’s giving all the attitude and the internet is loving it.

Rosenstein even created an Instagram for Theo after popular demand. @Theo_thecorgi_

Check out Theo’s sassy photos and some reactions:

