Dog makes huge mess, chills on couch watching owner clean it

Audrey Rosenstein posted a series of photos of her corgi, Theo, to Twitter and they’re hilarious.
In a viral tweet posted April 24, Rosenstein called out Theo for making a huge mess.
More News Headlines
Twitter users agree the best part, however, is Theo’s leg on the couch. He’s giving all the attitude and the internet is loving it.
Texas teacher brings his corgi, Banjo, to class every day
Rosenstein even created an Instagram for Theo after popular demand. @Theo_thecorgi_
Police officers called to wrangle 'vicious' pit bull are greeted by friendly dog
Check out Theo’s sassy photos and some reactions:
my dog made a huge mess and then had the audacity to just sit and chill while i cleaned it up i mean LOOK AT HIS LITTLE ARM pic.twitter.com/T8dJxxEYac — Audrey Rosenstein (@Audreyrosenstei) April 24, 2018
congratulating my dude on his big accomplishment pic.twitter.com/srokW0aInI — Audrey Rosenstein (@Audreyrosenstei) April 26, 2018
because of many requests, I made Theo an instagram!! feel free to follow him @theo_thecorgi_ pic.twitter.com/IZndfgYw8v — Audrey Rosenstein (@Audreyrosenstei) April 29, 2018
How *you* doin? pic.twitter.com/CmzEulFYLe — Mulled Whine (@OGintheOP) April 25, 2018
We came here for puppies, I don’t wanna see any cats in this thread. 😂 pic.twitter.com/GTsyhCXPsv — clipperkyle (@ClipperKyle) April 26, 2018
Our bichon Murf does this too. We call it his Masterpiece Theater pose. pic.twitter.com/OKsre2zjy0 — Kevin Murphy (@kcm74) April 25, 2018
Ok but same tho pic.twitter.com/zXixwSVUy4 — Alex Jauregui (@AlexJauregui920) April 26, 2018
the a r m pic.twitter.com/a65q7vWbdE — “지네 기빼” - 지민이 (@hidenchiga) April 26, 2018
I see your smooth pup and raise you my ladykiller kitty #MrBeans #rawr pic.twitter.com/aUmHrIZpfQ — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) April 27, 2018
@theblancabear @pauldb1 pic.twitter.com/7ZfscJfciv — adrian(oodlehead)a (@gibbyandodies) April 26, 2018
pic.twitter.com/oEhYnAx5QH — bourt (@Courtneeyy_Anne) April 26, 2018
MINE DOES THE SAME pic.twitter.com/5hOy2ze9z9 — lia (@laughinglia) April 26, 2018
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.