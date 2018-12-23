Dog saved, firefighter burned in two alarm fire

SAN ANTONIO - A two-alarm fire brought more than two dozen San Antonio Fire Department units to an apartment complex near the border of Balcones Heights on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was called in at 12:30 p.m. at the Antonian Apartments in the 3900 block of Fredericksburg Road.

The first crews on the scene found heavy fire on a balcony and spreading into the attic area, said SAFD spokesman Joe Arrington.

No residents were injured, but Arrington said a firefighter suffered some minor burns. A small Chihuahua was rescued from the fire, too.

The fire was contained to one building, affecting eight units in all. Two suffered smoke and fire damage, while the others were damaged by smoke and water.

It was not clear how many of the units were occupied, but Arrington said SAFD was working with the apartment complex to find displaced residents new locations on the property.

Arrington said the buildings in the complex are close together and surround a common courtyard.

"So getting into it was kind of a process with our large apparatus. But we were able to get in through the adjacent buildings into that common courtyard and make the attack from that way," Arrington said.

