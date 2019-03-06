Dog shot in face has multiple surgeries, expected to make full recovery

SAN ANTONIO - Paddy, a 1-year-old mixed breed, was shot in the face and is now recovering from multiple surgeries to help save his life.

"He's a fantastic dog. Even when he came in with the injuries he sustained, which were significant, he came in with his tail wagging. He was just happy someone was there taking care of him, so we know he's going to make a fantastic pet," said Shannon Sims, assistant director of Animal Care Services.

Paddy was shot with a small-caliber handgun and his injuries have required multiple surgeries. His owner was unable to care for him and gave him up to ACS.

"The first (thing was) to actually look and see if we could retrieve the bullet or if there was a bullet still in Paddy. The following surgeries were the facial reconstruction to try and reconstruct the jaw and get him back in the state where we think that follow-up costs would be something a foster or adopter would be able to handle," Sims said.

Sims said Paddy is expected to make a full recovery, and when he does, he will go up for adoption.

The person responsible for shooting and injuring Paddy is still on the loose. ACS is asking anyone with information to come forward and call 311.

