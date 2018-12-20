Dog tortured, shot with BB gun nearly 100 times at close range, police say

MORGANTON, N.C. - Authorities in Morganton are searching for whoever tied down a Jack Russell terrier mix named Brownie and shot him nearly 100 times with a BB gun.

“I couldn’t believe that anybody could put that many small bullets in a dog,” owner Edith Pritchard said.

Pritchard said Brownie usually runs around outside then runs back home but when he didn’t come back one day she got worried.

Brownie was found about a quarter-mile from home, tied down in a ditch, covered in snow and unable to move.

The veterinarian told Pritchard Brownie is blind from being shot in both eyes and is possibly deaf since he no longer responds to his owner.

“To me this is torture. This was torture to a defenseless beautiful little animal that hurt no one,” the vet said.

Nobody has been charged in the case and Animal Control personnel are investigating.

