Dog walks 40 miles in search of owners who gave her up

SEMINOLE, Oklahoma - A dog who went on two 20 mile treks to find her old owners who gave her up has found a new forever home in Texas.

According to the Seminole Humane Society, the dog's original owners gave her to someone in a neighboring town, Prague, approximately 20 miles away after they moved. The shelter said the dog has traveled twice from Prague to Seminole, searching for her old owners.

The Oklahoma shelter was initially trying to find the 6-year-old dog named Cathleen a home, but after an overwhelming amount of interest in the loyal dog, the shelter announced the pup had been adopted by someone in Texas.

