Dog that has spent 7 years in Bulverde shelter to meet with prospective parents this weekend

BULVERDE, Texas - KSAT reported a story Sunday about Lucas, a shelter dog that has been at the Bulverde Area Humane Society for more than seven years.

The response to the article was overwhelmingly positive and BAHS received a large number of applications to adopt Lucas, a butterscotch shepherd mix.

"We have discovered that Lucas is not fond of male dogs, so it has cut our potential adoption pool,” volunteer Monika Czerwinski said in an email.

She said the BAHS has received 14 calls about Lucas Tuesday morning alone.

"Before a meet and greet with an applicant's dog, we are asking the potential adopter to come out and meet Lucas on their own. Saturday looks to be shaping up as a busy day for him,” Czerwinski said.

For more information about Lucas or to adopt another dog from BAHS, click here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.