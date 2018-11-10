Dollar General clerk taken to hospital after being shot in robbery

SAN ANTONIO - A robbery on San Antonio’s Southwest Side turned into a shooting Friday night, officials said.

The incident took place at the Dollar General store on Southwest Military Drive, near Somerset Road.

Four people were responsible for the crime, San Antonio police said. One held the door open while the other three ran into the store. One of the assailants fought with the Dollar General clerk, and during the struggle, the employee was shot multiple times.

That person is now in serious condition at a nearby hospital.

The robbers got away but didn’t manage to steal any cash.

