Donate, 'shop' for free at community back-to-school clothing exchange

Donate by Friday, shop on Saturday

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

SAN ANTONIO - Many kids are excited to get new clothes as they head back to school, but not every family can afford to go shopping.

That's why the organizers of a back-to-school community clothing exchange are giving families the chance to donate and/or receive clothes and shoes for free this weekend.

Saturday's clothing exchange is sponsored by the North Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Catholic Charities and the Colonies North Community.

The organizations are asking for clothing donations and volunteers this week.

Here's how you can help:

  • Donate shoes and clothing in good, clean condition.
    • Clean and sort your donations into sizes and type.
    • Put donations into bags and label accordingly.
    • Put shoes together with rubber bands or tie the laces together.
  • Donate hangers and grocery store bags.
  • Bring donations to Colonies House at 3511 Colony Drive between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16.
  • Volunteer to help set up, sort and display clothing on Friday and/or to assist during the clothing exchange on Saturday.

Here's how you can "shop" for free:

  • Come to the clothing exchange between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.

 

