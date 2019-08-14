Donate, 'shop' for free at community back-to-school clothing exchange

SAN ANTONIO - Many kids are excited to get new clothes as they head back to school, but not every family can afford to go shopping.
That's why the organizers of a back-to-school community clothing exchange are giving families the chance to donate and/or receive clothes and shoes for free this weekend.
Saturday's clothing exchange is sponsored by the North Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Catholic Charities and the Colonies North Community.
The organizations are asking for clothing donations and volunteers this week.
Here's how you can help:
- Donate shoes and clothing in good, clean condition.
- Clean and sort your donations into sizes and type.
- Put donations into bags and label accordingly.
- Put shoes together with rubber bands or tie the laces together.
- Donate hangers and grocery store bags.
- Bring donations to Colonies House at 3511 Colony Drive between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16.
- Volunteer to help set up, sort and display clothing on Friday and/or to assist during the clothing exchange on Saturday.
Here's how you can "shop" for free:
- Come to the clothing exchange between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.
