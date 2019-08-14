Donate, 'shop' for free at community back-to-school clothing exchange

SAN ANTONIO - Many kids are excited to get new clothes as they head back to school, but not every family can afford to go shopping.

That's why the organizers of a back-to-school community clothing exchange are giving families the chance to donate and/or receive clothes and shoes for free this weekend.

Saturday's clothing exchange is sponsored by the North Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Catholic Charities and the Colonies North Community.

The organizations are asking for clothing donations and volunteers this week.

Here's how you can help:

Donate shoes and clothing in good, clean condition. Clean and sort your donations into sizes and type. Put donations into bags and label accordingly. Put shoes together with rubber bands or tie the laces together.

Donate hangers and grocery store bags.

Bring donations to Colonies House at 3511 Colony Drive between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16.

Volunteer to help set up, sort and display clothing on Friday and/or to assist during the clothing exchange on Saturday.

Here's how you can "shop" for free:

Come to the clothing exchange between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.

