Donate peanut butter to shelter dogs on National Peanut Butter Day

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio’s Animal Care Services is calling on the public for peanut butter donations for the city’s shelter dogs in honor of National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day.

Peanut butter donations are accepted anytime of year during business hours Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

ACS posted a video of some of the local dogs enjoying the treat in hopes of it sparking peanut butter donations.

"ACS staff and volunteers use plain peanut butter during walks and training sessions and the shelter is always in need of more,” said ACS representative Lisa Norwood.

Please note that not all peanut butter is good for dogs, and peanut butter should always be given in moderation.

It’s not quackery, it’s a legitimate health concern, according to VCA Hospitals.

The healthiest peanut butter for dogs is unsalted but the big issue is xylitol.

"Xylitol is a sugar substitute often found in sugar-free products like chewing gum, toothpaste, breath mints, chewable vitamins and baked goods. It is safe for people, but toxic to dogs,” according to the American Kennel Club.

"All donations to the shelter, peanut butter or otherwise, are appreciated but we do check everything—toys to treats, leashes to linens -- before we use it with our pets,” Norwood said.

Jars can be dropped off seven days a week at the Animal Care Services facility located at 4710 State Highway 151.

