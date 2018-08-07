Donated supplies to help local children in need for back to school

SAN ANTONIO - Thousands of local children in need are getting geared up for back to school with backpacks full of supplies.

In a joint effort between KSAT 12, San Antonio Chevrolet dealers, University Health Systems and Energy Transfer Partners, the community was encouraged to bring school supplies such as pens, pencils, notebooks and other items for children in need.

Throughout the month of July, community members brought school supplies to participating Chevy dealerships to drop the items in the back of a designated Silverado truck as part of KSAT’s “Stuff the Silverado” Community School Supply Drive.

Groups of volunteers with The Salvation Army spent Tuesday stuffing backpacks with the donated school supplies.

The school supplies will be used by school children in Salvation Army programs such as the Emergency Family Shelter, the organization’s Peacock Boys & Girls Club and kids served by the Citadel and Missions Corps locations.

