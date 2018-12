CHICAGO - A Ring doorbell video captured a funny moment between a squirrel and a UPS delivery driver on Tuesday.

The UPS man was making a delivery in Chicago when a squirrel unexpectedly jumped on his shoulder and climbed up to his head.

The video shows the driver keeping his cool and laughing before the squirrel hopped off and ran away.

Watch the video below:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.