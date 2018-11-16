DoSeum offering discounted rates to low-income families

The DoSeum has announced a new access program for low-income families as a way to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit the museum.

This is the first museum in San Antonio to offer discounted rates to underprivileged families.

Reduced general admission will cost $3 per person for up to four people.

A SNAP electronic benefits, or EBT, card and valid photo ID must be presented to qualify for the discounted rate.

There are no blackout dates for the program, however, special events are not included.

The DoSeum is offering the discount program as part of a Museums for All initiative started by the Association of Children’s Museums.

“Museums for All is an important model of supporting cultural enrichment for economically diverse communities like our own. The DoSeum's participation is one way to help ensure that our guests represent the demographics of our region. We are grateful for our community's support of the DoSeum’s proactive service to learners in all contexts,” said DoSeum CEO Daniel Menelly.

The discounted admission rates will go into effect Saturday.

