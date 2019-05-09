Double murder at Asian restaurant in 2001 remains unsolved

SAN ANTONIO - Every day law enforcement officers work tirelessly to solve crimes but some never get solved. That is the case with the double murder that took place inside a San Antonio restaurant in 2001.

April 23, 2001

The Asian Garden restaurant was located at 8015 Bandera Rd.

The owners, Shaoxiong and May He, and their 6-year-old daughter were the only ones inside on the afternoon of April 23, 2001.

The little girl had just gotten out of school and was inside the restaurant watching TV when the unthinkable happened.

A man walked into the restaurant and headed to the cash register where May He was standing.

It's not exactly known what happened next, but as the man was robbing the restaurant, he first stabbed May He.

Her husband, Shaoxiong, went to her aid and was stabbed as well.

May died at the scene and her husband later died at University Hospital.

The little girl was not harmed during the incident, but police say she witnessed the crime.

A suspect was never identified and the case has gone cold.

Crime Stoppers

When crime cases don't get solved Crime Stoppers steps in to help law enforcement.

Crime Stoppers San Antonio was developed in 1982 and now operates as an independent organization.

There are now 150 certified community and campus Crime Stopper organizations across the state.

This is a way for the public to unanimously leave a tip that could solve a crime.

According to the Crime Stoppers San Antonio website, more than 1,500 arrests have been made from tips received and more than 2,000 cases have been cleared.

If you have a tip on either the He murder case or any other crime, you can submit a tip by either going to the Crime Stoppers website and filling out a form or calling (210) 224-STOP.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.