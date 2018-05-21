News

Downed powerlines trap VIA bus downtown

Pole, wires down at W. Quincy and Richmond

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy workers are repairing a downed powerline downtown at the intersection of W. Quincy and Richmond.

A VIA bus was stopped near the pole. There's no word on whether any passengers were on board.

CPS Energy warned people to stay away from downed lines.

 

 

