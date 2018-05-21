Downed powerlines trap VIA bus downtown

SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy workers are repairing a downed powerline downtown at the intersection of W. Quincy and Richmond.

A VIA bus was stopped near the pole. There's no word on whether any passengers were on board.

CPS Energy warned people to stay away from downed lines.

WARNING: There’s a pole & wires down at W Quincy and Richmond. Please find another route, and if you see any downed lines please stay far away. #SafetyFirst @TxDOTSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/IY0OH9Lesv — CPS Energy (@cpsenergy) May 21, 2018

