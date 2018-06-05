Dozens of high schoolers take walk down memory lane ahead of graduation

SAN ANTONIO - Dozens of East Central High School students were dressed to walk the stage on Monday morning, but instead they took a detour down memory lane.

They walked the classrooms of their old elementary school, Sinclair Elementary for an "elephant walk."

The principal at Sinclair Elementary, Janice Williams, was there to greet them, just like she was when they were kids.

After 22 years at Sinclair and 42 years as an educator, Williams is retiring.

Williams said although this is a happy moment, it's also bittersweet.

"This is the best, most wonderful experience I ever had at this school," said Williams. "I love my kids. I love this community."

East Central High school senior Kayla Sherman said she was surprised to learn about Williams' retirement and she is sad to see her go.

"She was really big in my life when I was in third grade," said Sherman. "She was my second mom and she still is. I'm always going to love her. I'm always going to come back here and remember her."

Now, Williams said, she is looking forward to coming back to the campus to visit some day.

