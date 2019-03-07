DPS: 1 arrested, 1 sought after attempt to rob men of marijuana leads to shooting

SAN ANTONIO - Less than three months after a man was shot during an attempted robbery at a North Side apartment complex, authorities said they have arrested a man and are looking for the second gunman in connection with the shooting.

Christian Scott Flores, 19, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, a second-degree felony.

On Dec. 16, officers with the San Antonio Police Department responded around 1 a.m. to two shootings that happened several minutes from each other at separate locations.

SAPD officers first arrived at a North Side home in the 3500 block of Crestmont Drive where a man's pickup truck had been peppered with gunfire and several shell casings were found near it, according to an arrest affidavit.

Several minutes later and less than six miles away, officers were called to the apartment complex in the 2200 block of Thousand Oaks, where the man's friend was suffering from a gunshot wound, the affidavit said.

The victim told police he had just arrived at his apartment when he noticed a gold Chevrolet Impala was backed up in a parking spot, only to later drive toward him, according to the affidavit.

When the Impala stopped behind him, the man was met with gunfire, the affidavit said. The victim said a man got out of the Impala and began shooting at him, striking him in his forearm, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said the Impala -- later discovered to be registered under Flores' name -- was found abandoned near the apartment complex and shell casings were inside it.

A witness who knows both suspects later told investigators Flores and the second suspect had planned to rob the two victims of marijuana on the night of the shootings.

During the investigation, Flores claimed he "misplaced the vehicle keys and someone may have taken the (Impala) without his knowledge" but did not file a police report, the affidavit said.

After sending the collected shell casings to the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, investigators said the shell casings were linked to the two shooting scenes and those found inside the Impala.

According to the affidavit, surveillance footage from the victim's apartment complex shows the gold Impala arriving and then leaving after the shooting with the headlights off.

Investigators said Flores may also be connected to two separate shootings that happened Feb. 2 and Feb. 7 at an apartment complex in the 7500 block of Ingram Road, where Flores was found to be living at.

"The two additional NIBIN leads showed the same firearm was used at (the 7500 block of Ingram Road) and at the shooting (in the 2200 block of Thousand Oaks and 3500 block of Crestmont Drive)," an investigator said in the affidavit.

According to online records, Flores is still in custody and his bail has been set at $75,000.

At the time of this story was published, authorities had not yet arrested the second suspect, but know his identity.

According to online records, the man has previous arrests for unlawful carry of a handgun and failure to identify.

Upon his arrest, the man will face the same charge as Flores, according to the affidavit.

