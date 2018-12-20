DPS: 2 arrested after leading trooper on short chase, crashing into 2 cars

SAN ANTONIO - Two people are in custody after a short chase ended in a crash on the North Side Wednesday.

According a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, a trooper attempted to stop a woman for an expired registration sticker when the woman refused to stop.

DPS Sgt. Orlando Moreno said the woman evaded authorities for approximately one mile and exited at Nakoma Drive. Moreno said the woman ran a red light and hit two vehicles before coming to a stop.

When authorities searched the vehicle, they said they found drugs on the woman and drugs and a firearm on her passenger.

Both are charged with possession of a controlled substance and the male passenger is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, authorities said.

Moreno said no one was injured.

