DPS: Call to family violence shelter leads to high-speed chase that ends in crash

SAN ANTONIO - A 41-year-old man who led authorities on a high-speed chase through three counties including Bexar County has been hospitalized after crashing his vehicle into a tractor-trailer.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told KSAT.com that police responded to a suspicious person call at a family violence victim’s shelter in Seguin around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When Seguin police officers tried to stop the unidentified man in a Mitsubishi vehicle for questioning, the chase began.

DPS spokesman Sgt. Orlando Moreno said troopers were notified after the man fled from police west on Interstate 10 towards Bexar County. They started following the vehicle in attempt to get the man to stop.

Moreno said when the man continued to drive westbound on U.S. Highway 90 into Medina County, troopers were able to effectively deploy spike strips to puncture the vehicle’s tires and slow him down.

“The driver couldn’t maintain control of the vehicle and crashed into the trailer portion of a truck tractor semitrailer traveling east,” Moreno said.

The 60-mile chase ended just east of the intersection of Highway 90 and FM 471 in Castroville and the man was taken into custody.

Because the man complained of injuries, Moreno said he was transported to University Hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Moreno said the man will be booked into the Medina County Jail and will be charged by DPS for evading arrest upon release from hospital. He said Seguin police will file its charges separately for the man.

