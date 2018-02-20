DPS increases reward in 2005 LaSalle County murder

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering an increased reward of up to $6,000 for information that leads to an arrest in connection with the death of a LaSalle County resident in 2005.

The body of Valerie Benevidez Laguna, 26, was found July 19, 2005, at the Cristo Rey Cemetery near Cotulla, officials said.

Laguna, who was eight months pregnant, died of blunt force trauma to the head, officials said.

She was last seen at a private residence in the early-morning hours the day her body was found.

Anyone with information on the unsolved case is asked to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or the DPS Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.

Individuals also can submit tips through the Texas Ranger Cold Case website.

The increased reward amount is only in effect until approximately mid-March.

