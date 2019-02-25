DPS: Man leads troopers on chase, crashes into ditch, runs from scene

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in custody after leading state troopers on a chase Sunday afternoon.

Authorities with the Texas Department of Public Safety said it's unclear where the chase started but said it ended at WW White Road and Interstate 10 when the driver hit a culvert, lost control of the car and crashed into a ditch.

The driver, whom authorities have not yet identified, got out of the wrecked car and ran toward a nearby 7-Eleven gas station, where he was apprehended, troopers said.

Authorities said it's unclear why the man evaded troopers.

