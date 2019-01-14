DPS: Man suspected in 12-year-old girl's abduction; Amber Alert issued

GEORGE WEST, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl who authorities believe was abducted by a 21-year-old man.

Marisol Arroyo, 12, was last seen in the 500 block of County Road 101 in George West, Texas, which is approximately 90 miles South of San Antonio. Marisol is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Authorities said they suspect Rigoberto Santos, described as a Hispanic male with black hair, in Marisol's abduction.

Marisol is described as a Hispanic girl with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 86 pounds.

Authorities said they believe the pair are in an orange 2007 Chevrolet HHR with Oklahoma license plates reading: EKH253.

Those with information on their whereabouts are asked to call the Live Oak County Sheriff's Office at 361-449-2271.

