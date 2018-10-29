DPS officials tight-lipped on details of large law enforcement presence on SE Side

SAN ANTONIO - Law enforcement officials were tight-lipped on what led to a large presence of DPS troopers and other first responders in a Far Southeast Side neighborhood Sunday night.

Authorities congregated near a wrecked out Jeep in the 3500 block of Robin Meadow.

At least seven individuals were seen handcuffed, sitting on a sidewalk as authorities searched the vehicle. However, most of the handcuffed people were later released.

Crowds gathered and heckled the individuals on the sidewalk, and at one point, authorities had to place one of the handcuffed females into a State Trooper vehicle.

One handcuffed individual was placed on a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance.

It's unclear what led up to the incident or why the individuals were handcuffed for nearly an hour, then later released.

Troopers advised KSAT to contact law enforcement for details Monday morning.

