DPS: One person arrested, two in hospital after high-speed chase leads to rollover crash

SAN ANTONIO - Two people are in critical condition after a truck rolled over following a high speed chase, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The chase started when a DPS helicopter spotted a stolen truck in South Bexar County. Troopers then tried to pull the truck over, but the driver sped off. The driver of the truck led troopers on a high-speed chase that took them through San Antonio, according to DPS officials.

The chase ended when the driver of the truck lost control, and rolled over several times. Emergency responders needed to use the Jaws of Life to remove two people inside the truck, and they were rushed to University Hospital afterward, according to DPS.

The third person in the truck was uninjured in the rollover, and is in DPS custody.

