DPS: South San teacher killed after crashing into pickup truck on highway

BANDERA COUNTY - A theater arts teacher who was in her first year at South San High School was killed Monday evening after authorities said she crashed into a pickup truck on a highway outside of Bexar County, officials said.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said troopers responded around 6:07 p.m. to the crash on State Highway 16 just a mile north of Pipe Creek in Bandera County.

A spokesperson told KSAT.com that Kylee Martin, 31, was traveling northbound on SH-16 when she crashed into a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado truck driven by Ricky Allen Murray, 62.

Murray was stopped on SH-16 northbound waiting to make a left turn onto It'll Do Lane when he was hit from behind by Martin, DPS officials said.

DPS officials said for reasons unknown, Martin failed to control her speed and when she hit Murray, his pickup truck was forced into the southbound lanes, hitting a 2010 Toyota Corolla.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene. Murray and the driver of the Toyota were not injured in the crash, DPS said.

"The investigation is ongoing and all contributing factors are currently unknown," DPS officials said.

A relative said on KSAT's Facebook page Martin was with her 1-year-old and 7-month-old children at the time of the crash. He said they were unharmed.

The relative shared an image that shows Martin's van's front-end smashed in with its side doors removed.

Courtesy: Martin Family

Shortly after learning of the tragic news, South San Independent School District announced it was rescheduling Tuesday's winter concert for Dec. 18 in her honor.

A district spokeswoman said Martin was "well-loved" by her peers and students, and many who knew her at the high school were devastated by her death.

The spokeswoman said Martin was a highly involved teacher and created this year's Holliday Follies toy drive for the school.

Martin was always found in the school's auditorium and passionate about theater arts, the district spokesperson said.

DPS officials said it would like to remind all drivers to minimize distractions, don't drive fatigued, obey traffic control devices and don't speed.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.