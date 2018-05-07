DPS: Troopers kick down door to arrest man who assaulted trooper, fled during traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing three felony charges after he allegedly assaulted a trooper during a traffic stop, fled on foot and barricaded himself in his South Side apartment Monday, a Department of Public Safety official said.

Sgt. Orlando Moreno said a trooper attempted to pull a man over on Porter Street around 2 p.m. when the trooper saw drug paraphernalia on the man's lap.

Moreno said the trooper attempted to arrest the man -- who was initially pulled over for expired registration -- on a drug charge.

The man, according to Moreno, assaulted the officer and ran from the scene. The trooper deployed his Taser, but it was ineffective, Moreno said.

The man was able to run to his apartment at Porter Street and Piedmont Avenue, four blocks from the traffic stop and barricaded himself in his home, Moreno said. Troopers kicked the door down and took the 41-year-old man into custody, according to MOreno.

Moreno said the man has no prior criminal history and will be charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer.

The man has not yet been identified.

